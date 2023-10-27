Tiger claw pendant row: K’taka Big Boss contestant gets bail; search conducted at minister's residence

Bengaluru, Oct 27 Officials of the forest department continued their searches in Karnataka on Friday in connection with the ongoing row over celebrities wearing pendants made of tiger’s claw.

On Friday, the sleuths conducted a search at the residence of Minister for Women and Child Welfare Laxmi Hebbalkar in Belagavi city. The photo of her son Mrunal Hebbalkar wearing a tiger's claw pendant had gone viral on social media.

On the other hand, Kannada Big Boss contestant Varthur Santhosh was granted bail by the Second ACJM Court in Bengaluru on Friday in connection with a case of wearing a tiger's claw pendant. The court had earlier remanded him to 14 days judicial custody. He was arrested from the reality show set in Bengaluru and sent directly to the prison as prima facie it was found that Santhosh was wearing a pendant made of tiger’s claw.

Laxmi Hebbalkar clarified on Friday that what her son Mrunal was seen wearing was a plastic tigers’ claw pendant gifted by someone. “I am a pure vegetarian. It is impossible to find anything related to wildlife at my house. Killing tigers, peacocks is a distant thing. I oppose the killing of sheep, chicken and cows."

Sleuths of the forest department had inspected the residence of Hebbalkar and took the pendant worn by her son Mrunal. The officials will send the pendant to the FSL for testing. “Tiger is our national animal. The numbers are decreasing every day. There is one law for a person like me who is holding a responsible position and for the common people. I extend my full support to the save tiger campaign,” Hebbalkar stated.

Many people would have stored the horns of deer, the claws of a tiger at their homes. The government and the forest department must seize them and create awareness among the people, she opined.

Meanwhile, Darshan, a Deputy Reserve Forest Officer of Kalasa sub-division, has been suspended following a complaint demanding action against him for wearing a tiger’s claw as a pendant. The order was issued by the District Forest Officer Nandeesh. Supreeth and Abdul, residents of Arenuru village, had submitted a complaint in this regard against the suspended officer.

