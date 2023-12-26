Tiger on village wall, tranquilised by UP forest team

Pilibhit, Dec 26 The people of Atkona village in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit, who spent a sleepless night after a tiger ventured there, heaved a sigh of relief after the animal was tranquilised by a team of forest officials on Tuesday.

The tiger had come out of the Tiger Reserve Forest on Monday night and rested on the wall of the Gurudwara in the village.

The tiger was finally tranquilised by a team of forest officials.

A huge crowd had gathered to see the tiger while the forest officials set up a security cordon using a net.

Police and other administration officials also were at the spot even as crowds swelled to watch the tiger.

