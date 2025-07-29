Tiger reserves increased from 46 to 58 since 2014: Bhupender Yadav

New Delhi, July 29 The number of tiger reserves in India has increased from 46 in 2014 to 58 to date, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav said on Tuesday at an event to mark the Global Tiger Day 2025.

At an event at the National Zoological Park in Delhi, Yadav highlighted the government’s commitment to wildlife conservation, saying, “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the number of tiger reserves in India has increased from 46 in 2014 to 58 to date. This growth reflects the Prime Minister’s unwavering commitment to protecting our national animal.”

The Minister also inaugurated plantation drives across all 58 tiger reserves, through a virtual mode, during which one lakh saplings will be planted, making it one of the largest such campaigns in the world.

As part of this initiative, each tiger reserve will plant 2,000 saplings of indigenous plant species in degraded areas to promote habitat restoration and strengthen the ecological foundations essential for tiger conservation.

Yadav also drew attention to the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) launched by India, which aims to protect the seven big cats found globally.

He informed that 24 countries have already agreed to join this global effort, with the IBCA headquarters to be based in India.

The Minister called upon the youth to live a life of determination, patience, and humility, and to contribute back to society through conservation efforts under Mission Life: “Let us not forget, true progress lies in maintaining harmony with nature. The most powerful creature, like the tiger, also teaches us humility. That is the essence of ecological balance.”

Emphasising the importance of ecological balance, conservation awareness among children and gratitude towards nature, Yadav congratulated schools and teachers for sensitising young minds about wildlife conservation and preserving biodiversity.

Others present at the event included Union Minister of State (MoEFCC) Kirti Vardhan Singh, government officials, frontline forest staff, scientists, conservationists, NGOs, students, and community representatives.

A special highlight of the 2025 celebrations was the Eco-Shop Exhibition, featuring eco-shops from different Tiger Reserves across the country. The stalls offered a wide variety of community-based sustainable products and eco-development products from the Western Ghats and Southern landscapes. These products represent a fusion of cultural heritage and ecological responsibility.

The Eco-Shop Exhibition highlights the critical link between conservation and community livelihoods, showcasing how sustainable enterprise models can empower local communities, support forest-dependent families, and contribute directly to conservation goals by reducing pressures on tiger habitats and mitigating conflict.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor