Tiger Spotted in Mysuru: Tigress With Cubs Seen Near Lake in Nanjangud Taluk (Watch Video)

A tigress and her three cubs were spotted at Maduvinahalli in Nanjangud taluk on Sunday night, January 26, causing panic among the villagers. The tigress and cubs were seen near a water tank opposite the house of a resident named Nataraj at around 7:30 pm.

A youth from the village, employed in the Forest Department, spotted the animals and recorded their movements on his mobile phone camera. Following the sighting, a cage has been placed in the village to trap the tigers.

Also Read | Tiger Attack in Wayanad: Kerala Govt Imposes 48-Hour Curfew in Mananthavady; Schools and Anganwadis Closed.

The villagers stated that the Omkar range of Bandipur Forest is located nearby, and the tigress is suspected to have strayed out of the forest. However, the mother tigress has been frequently roaming around the village for the past year.

Tigress Roaming in Mysuru

VIDEO | Karnataka: A large tigress along with cubs were seen near a lake in Maduvinahalli village of Nanjangudu Taluk in Mysuru. They were captured on the mobile phone of motorists who were passing through Maduvinahalli village.



The villagers brought it to the attention of the… pic.twitter.com/InDOEqJBdm — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 27, 2025

Now that she has been spotted with three cubs, the situation has become a cause for concern, the villagers added. The villagers brought it to the attention of the nearby Hediyala Forest Department officials. Hediyala Forest Department officials visited the place and inspected it. Footprints of the tigress and the cubs were found near the lake.