Tiger terror ends in Kerala's Wayanad as big cat captured after a month
By ANI | Published: October 28, 2022 05:09 PM 2022-10-28T17:09:35+5:30 2022-10-28T22:40:02+5:30
Dreaded days of fear in Cheeral village in Kerala's Wayanad Kerala have ended after a tiger that strayed into ...
Dreaded days of fear in Cheeral village in Kerala's Wayanad Kerala have ended after a tiger that strayed into the area was trapped this morning.
The tiger had hunted over 10 cattle in a month.
The search for the tiger involved hundreds of forest guards, a special rapid response team and trained elephants.
Thirty cameras were placed around the village to track the 10-year-old tiger.
The captured tiger has been taken to Batheri and then to the Palliative Care Unit at Pachadi in the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app