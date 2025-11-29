Tiger that killed 13 cows in TN's Gudalur trapped after three month search

Chennai, Nov 29 After an intense three-month search operation, forest officials in Tamil Nadu's Gudalur forest division successfully trapped a male tiger that had reportedly killed 13 cows in Devarsholai and surrounding villages.

The animal, estimated to be around three years old, walked into a specially designed cage early on Saturday.

Officials had placed a cow inside the cage to lure the predator, and the tiger entered it during the early hours.

The operation was initiated following an order issued in the first week of August by Chief Wildlife Warden Rakesh Kumar Dogra, following repeated complaints from villagers that a tiger had been killing cattle over a period of six months.

In response, the Forest Department deployed a massive cage measuring 30 feet in length and 10 feet in height.

The structure, equipped with front and back gates for safe containment, was brought in from Kerala's Wayanad and installed at the end of August.

Gudalur Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) N. Venkatesh Prabhu said the team had been tracking the tiger for several months using camera traps positioned across vulnerable points in the forest fringe.

"The stripe pattern of the animal is consistent with the tiger we have been monitoring. We have not sedated the animal, and it is currently quite vigorous. The team is working to calm it down," he said.

According to the DFO, the next immediate step is to shift the tiger from the large trap cage into a smaller transport cage, as mandated by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) guidelines.

"The shifting will be done in the presence of an authorised monitoring team, which includes NGO representatives and a ward councillor, to ensure transparency and adherence to protocol," he added.

Once moved safely, the tiger will be transported deep into the reserve forest area, far from human settlements, to prevent further conflict.

Meanwhile, tension briefly flared at the spot when media personnel alleged that forest officials did not permit them to take photographs or videos of the operation. Revenue and police staff were reportedly present and allowed access, but the Forest Department maintained strict restrictions at the immediate site to avoid disturbing the animal during the critical transfer phase.

Officials emphasised that the capture marks a major step in addressing human–wildlife conflict in the region and ensuring the safety of both villagers and wildlife in the Gudalur landscape.

