Tight security arrangements in place in Ayodhya ahead of PM Modi's visit to hoist flag at Ram temple

Ayodhya, Nov 25 Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to hoist the sacred flag at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, extensive security arrangements have been put in place at all entry gates of the Ram Mandir. Special 'prasad' has also been delivered to the temple for the devotees expected to attend the flag-hoisting ceremony inside the premises.

Apart from this, Ram Path in Ayodhya has also been beautifully decorated with flowers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Ayodhya for the ceremony. He is expected to arrive around 9:30 a.m., and locals say the moment symbolises the fulfilment of a centuries-old dream.

The specially-designed flag for the temple, measuring 22 feet by 11 feet, marks the completion of the temple’s construction. Crafted by a parachute specialist from Ahmedabad, it weighs between two and three kilograms and is engineered to suit the 161-foot-high summit and the 42-foot flagpole. The flag will feature the Sun symbol, representing Lord Rama’s Suryavanshi lineage and divine energy.

However, guests attending the ceremony will not be permitted to carry mobile phones inside the temple premises for security reasons.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that India is witnessing a “golden chapter” in its civilizational journey as Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares to hoist the grand saffron flag atop the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.

The flag hoisting marks the formal completion of the temple’s construction and is being observed as a moment of deep cultural and spiritual significance across the country.

Posting on X, the Chief Minister wrote, “Today, a golden chapter is about to be added to the history of faith, civilisation, and humanity.

"In the sacred hands of the Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and in the dignified presence of the esteemed Sarsanghchalak of @RSSorg, the revered Dr. Mohan Bhagwat ji, the grand saffron flag—symbolising our religious and cultural restoration—will be hoisted atop the pinnacle of the 'Rashtra Mandir' Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, located at Shri Ayodhya Dham, the centre of faith and belief for India and countless followers of Sanatan Dharma.”

Prime Minister Modi had laid the foundation stone for the Ram Mandir in August 2020, nearly a year after the Supreme Court handed over the 2.77-acre disputed land for the temple’s construction. He also presided over the consecration ceremony of the idol of Ram Lalla on January 22, 2024.

For the upcoming rituals, 108 Acharyas from Ayodhya, Kashi, and South India will perform the ceremonies under the guidance of noted Kashi scholar Ganeshwar Shastri.

The day following the flag-hoisting event will offer an extended 'darshan' window of nearly 15–16 hours without any VIP movement, ensuring better access for pilgrims arriving later. 'Darshan' and 'aarti' passes can be booked through the Trust’s official portal, subject to availability. Visitors must submit ID details and download a QR-based digital pass. Booking may be temporarily paused around the event due to security protocols.

Authorities have advised travellers to arrive in Ayodhya a day in advance to avoid congestion. Public transport and shuttle services are encouraged, and visitors are urged to carry minimal luggage. Continuous updates regarding crowd management and route advisories will be issued through official channels.

