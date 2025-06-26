Tigress, three cubs found dead in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar, Minister orders probe

Bengaluru, June 26 In an incident of concern, the unnatural death of a tigress and her three cubs, probably due to poisoning, came to light in the Male Mahadeshwara Hills Wildlife Sanctuary in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar district on Thursday.

Addressing media persons in Bengaluru, Forests, Ecology, and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre announced that an investigation has been ordered into the incident and officials have been directed to submit a detailed report within three days.

The probe will be conducted by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF).

"Karnataka stands second in the country in terms of tiger population, with 563 tigers. It is deeply saddening to learn about the death of a tigress and her three cubs in a state known for its conservation efforts," Khandre said.

He directed that a spot inspection be carried out immediately and warned that strict action would be taken in case of any negligence by Forest Department personnel. “If someone is found to have poisoned the wild animals, criminal charges must be filed against them,” he added.

Khandre also stated that the investigation should verify whether the deaths were caused by electrocution and initiate appropriate action, if so.

The incident has raised concern among forest officials and wildlife enthusiasts, with growing suspicion that miscreants may have poisoned the animals. Authorities have emphasised the need for a thorough investigation to determine the exact cause of death.

Sources indicate that the incident came to light when Forest Department personnel were patrolling the reserve forest in Hanur taluk on Wednesday. It is suspected that the tigress and her three cubs died after consuming meat laced with poison.

The carcasses of the tigress and three cubs were found at Meenyam forests, in the Hoogyam range of the sanctuary.

According to sources, the tigress had killed a cow and dragged it into the forest, and it and its three cubs had partially consumed the meat of the dead animal. It is suspected that the local villagers had found the carcass of the cow and poisoned it. The tigress and cubs died after returning to the kill and eating the poisoned meat.

Senior forest officials have rushed to the spot and initiated a probe. Officials state that it's a prima facie case of poisoning, and they are awaiting the post-mortem report.

The Male Mahadeshwara Hill Wildlife Sanctuary is spread across 906 square kilometres and is a hot spot for wildlife animals, including tigers, elephants, leopards and others.

