Tihar Prisoner swallows mobile phone fearing search

An under trial prisoner at Tihar jail swallowed a cell phone when the jail staff was approaching for search on suspicion, DG (Prison)Sandeep Goel toldon Friday.

"On January 5, one inmate of Jail no.1, Tihar swallowed a mobile phone when our staff approached him for search on suspicion," said the jail official.

"He was sent to DDU hospital. Though his condition is fine so far, but mobile is still inside," added Goel.

( With inputs from ANI )

