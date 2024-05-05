Tillu Tajpuriya gang shooters behind Gogi gang member murder arrested: Delhi Police

New Delhi, May 5 Two sharpshooters and an informant associated with the notorious Tillu Tajpuriya gang, involved in the recent killing of a member of the rival Gogi gang in Alipur area, have been arrested by Delhi Police's Outer North district and Special Cell personnel, in two separate operations, an official said on Sunday.

Police officials said that the murder was planned and orchestrated from a city prison to assert dominance and to avenge gang leader Tajpuriya’s death in jail by Gogi gang members.

The accused were identified as Vishal, a resident of Haryana's Sonepat, Happy, a resident of Alipur, and Bharat Kumar aka Babu, a resident of Haryana's Charkhi Dadri district.

Additional Commissioner of Police, Northern Range, Rajeev Ranjan Singh said that on April 22, Narender Malik aka Dhilla, a resident of Dhuliya colony, Alipur was shot dead while Tarun Yadav, sustained injuries after unidentified persons opened fire on them near a bus stop.

During the inquiry, it was revealed that Malik's brother, namely Surender aka Monu, is an active member of the Gogi gang and has been in jail for the last four years in a murder case. Malik, along with his associates, joined the Gogi gang and became an active member after the arrest of his brother.

The Additional Commissioner of Police said that inter-gang rivalry was suspected as Malik was connected with the Gogi gang, but all angles were being investigated.

However, during the investigation, it was ascertained that this murder was the result of an old rivalry between the Tajpuriy and the Gogi gangs.

"The team analysed the CCTV footage near the spot and found that a total of five assailants opened fire on the tempo in which the deceased and injured were sitting," said Singh.

All five assailants arrived on two motorcycles, and after committing the crime, they swiftly fled towards Jindpur in Alipur.

"Thereafter, the team, based on technical surveillance and local intelligence, successfully apprehended two persons, namely Happy and Vishal," the Additional CP said, adding that Vishal is an active sharpshooter of the Tajpuriya gang who, along with his four associates, namely Sumit aka Jhumka, Sagar, Neeraj, and Bharat Kumar, opened fire on Malik and Yadav, killing the former and injuring the latter.

Further, it was also revealed that accused Happy was present at the spot and was continuously providing information to the assailants through a mobile phone about the movement of Malik.

"During interrogation, accused Vishal disclosed that on the instructions of jailed gangster Amit aka Dabang, they, along with their associates, namely Sumit aka Jhumka, Sagar, and Neeraj, opened fire on Narender and injured Tarun Yadav," the Additional CP said.

Vishal also disclosed that he came into contact with Amit through one of his friends.

"In March 2024, Amit provided a safe house to him and his associate Sagar for the murder of a member of the Gogi gang, and said that the name of the gang member would be provided to them later on," the police official said.

A day before the crime, the other accused joined them in Nathupura in the Sonipat border area. Sumit provided pistols and cartridges to other assailants, while the two motorcycles used in the crime were also provided by henchmen of Amit near Hanuman Mandir, Alipur.

In a parallel operation by the Special Cell on Sunday, Bharat Kumar was nabbed from Outer Ring Road, Vikaspuri.

