Tillu Tajpuriya murder: Delhi police arrest 2 more inmates of Tihar Jail

New Delhi [India], May 12 : Delhi Police's special cell has arrested two more inmates of Tihar jail in connection to the killing of gangster, Tillu Tajpuriya inside the prison, officials said on Thursday.

According to officials, the arrested accused have been identified as Chavanni and Attar Rehman. "They were also lodged in jail number eight of Tihar prison. It was the same prison where Tajpuriya was stabbed to death allegedly by four members of a rival gang," officials said.

With this, the police have so far arrested six accused in gangster Tillu Tajpuria's murder in Tihar jail.

According to official sources, Rehman had allegedly helped the four assailants get rid of the weapons used in the murder while Chavanni had covered the CCTV camera with a bedsheet during the incident that took place on May 2.

Special Cell of Delhi Police once again reached Tihar Jail, on Thursday and recreated the crime scene with the accused.

Tajpuria was allegedly murdered in Tihar Jail by the members of a rival gang on May 2. The entire incident was captured on the CCTV installed in the prison.

On the other hand, in a major rejig in the Tihar Jail, following Tajpuriya's murder as many as 99 prison officials were transferred on Thursday.

This came after CCTV footage of the killing of Tillu Tajpuriya surfaced, which showed that fellow inmates continued stabbing the prime accused of the Rohini Court shootout in front of uniformed personnel, who did not intervene.

The footage from the CCTV camera mounted on the wall of Central Gallery inside Tihar Jail, was from around 6:15 am on May 2.

The police personnel could be seen standing near Tillu Tajpuriya, lying on the floor, and watching three men stabbing the gangster with weapons, fashioned out of lockup grills.

Later, nine Tihar Jail officials, including the assistant superintendent, were suspended in this matter.

However, apart from this, sources earlier told that the jail administration has initiated listing of dreaded gangsters, lodged inside Tihar, and started shifting them to different prisons. "Tihar administration has initiated the work as they predict another gang war inside the jail," the sources said.

The sources further said that in the wake of Tillu Tajpuriya's murder by the members of Gogi gang, the administration is shifting all inmates to different cells, which would be far from their rival gang members' cells.

"All in all, Tihar Jail has over thousand prisoners, including the top gangster and his henchmen. They mainly include those prisoners who are in silent mode and suddenly attack their rival gang members," the Tihar Jail sources said. They went on to add that there are around 30-35 inmates, whose security is under threat.

