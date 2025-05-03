'Time has come for a powerful response': Owaisi slams Pak, ISI over Pahalgam terror attack

Patna, May 3 AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Pakistan and its intelligence agency ISI over the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam where 26 tourists were gunned down after questioning their religion.

Addressing a rally at Bahadurganj in Kishanganj district of Bihar, Owaisi condemned the attack in strong terms and extended full support to the Central government in tackling terrorist elements, emphasising that "time has come for a powerful response".

“The killing of 26 innocent tourists in Pahalgam after asking about their religion is highly unfortunate and highly condemnable,” said Owaisi.

“We’ve seen terror groups from Pakistan commit such heinous crimes before. On this matter, I am standing firmly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Whatever action he decides to take, we are with him. We want justice for the victims,” he said.

He directly addressed the ISI chief, rebuking Pakistan's justification of the incident.

“To the ISI chief who's speaking nonsense -- let me remind you, we chose to stay in India in 1947. We rejected Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s message. India was, is, and will always be our motherland,” he said.

Owaisi went further to criticise Pakistan's internal divisions and failures.

“In Pakistan, people are still divided -- Muhajir, Pathan, Baloch -- and the poverty is so severe that your own people feel uneasy. You have conflicts with Iran and Afghanistan. Pakistan is a failed state, and that’s why it tries to create disturbances in India. The time has come for a powerful response to dismantle these terrorist groups,” Owaisi stated.

He also responded to critical statements coming from Bangladesh, asserting: “Those in Bangladesh who are making baseless statements against India should remember - without India, Bangladesh would not have been an independent nation today.”

Owaisi commended the Central government for taking tough diplomatic and economic stances: “I praise the Indian government for suspending all trade and air and water routes used by Pakistan. Whatever missile Pakistan can test -- India is much stronger and more capable.”

