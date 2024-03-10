Time has come to get rid of BJP-JJP govt in Haryana: Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Faridabad, March 10 Haryana Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday said the time has come to get rid of the BJP-JJP government with the power of vote.

“The law and order situation is very bad. People themselves are victims and are facing problems. Not a day passes when there is no murder, robbery or threat of ransom,” the LoP said while addressing the Jan Aakrosh rally.

He said that the Central government figures show that Haryana has become the most unsafe state in the last nine years.

“This morning itself, information was received about a person being shot dead in Murthal in Sonipat. Such type of news is coming every day. Haryana, which was number one in per capita income, per capita investment, job creation and law and order, is today number one in unemployment, inflation and crime,” the Leader of the Opposition added.

Hooda said that two lakh government posts are lying vacant in the state, and challenged the government to tell the people “if it has done any work in Faridabad in the past 10 years.”

“Thousands of small and big factories have been closed here. There are no teachers in schools, no doctors in hospitals and no employees in offices,” he pointed out.

He said that if the Congress government comes back to power in the state, an old-age pension of Rs 6,000 per month will be given.

“Every family will be given 300 units of free electricity per month. To provide relief from inflation, LPG cylinders will be given for Rs 500. We will start permanent recruitment on 2 lakh vacant government posts, and will confirm the employment of sanitation workers,” Hooda promised.

He said that the Congress government will also re-start the scheme of 100 square yards free-plot and will provide government assistance to build a two-room house on it.

State Congress President Chaudhary Udai Bhan said all the guarantees given by the BJP to date have become a laughing stock.

“The crowd gathered here is a symbol of the increasing Jan Aakrosh against this government,” he added.

