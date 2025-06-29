Time has finally come for victims of terror ecosystem to get justice: J&K L-G

Srinagar, June 29 Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor, Manoj Sinha said on Sunday that time has finally come when the families of victims of terrorists and terror ecosystem in the union territory will get the much-awaited justice.

Addressing a large number of family members of terror victims in Anantnag town on Sunday, the L-G said: "Jammu and Kashmir administration especially the security forces have created a peaceful atmosphere so that the victims of terror ecosystem can share their pain and get the much awaited justice. I am here to tell you today that finally your wait for justice has ended. To begin with, all those victims of terrorism who did not get compassionate appointment in government service must submit their applications to concerned district magistrates within the next few days.

"If some victim family has not received compassionate appointment so far, such a family would get compassionate appointment for a member within the next 30 days. If any youth of such a family wants to start a business of his/her own, he/she will get financial assistance under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana without any collateral. The administration will do their hand holding."

L-G Sinha also said: "If some of the victim families feel that the killer of their father or brother is still at large and employed in government job, IGP (Kashmir) is here today. Such a family member should give application to the IGP, the involved person would he booked and dismissed from government service if he is a government employee. If terrorists or their sympathisers have occupied your house or property, please come forward and the administration will help you claim your right on such properties so that these are restored to you.

“I appeal to you to come forward and submit your grievance against terrorists or their sympathisers. I am also instructing the IGP that people of different districts should be able to file such grievances before the concerned district magistrate and the SSP. The country that has made terrorism its state policy is unable to provide two square meals to its citizens while India is progressing by leaps and bounds."

The L-G further said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, deserving people in every part of the country including Jammu and Kashmir are getting food and medical care free of cost.

"Kashmir has been connected through rail link, new roads and highways have been made, places without electricity have got electricity and based on merit and without favour, deserving youth have got government jobs, others have got self-employment.

“Fruits of development have reached poor families and I have been witness to such families whose destiny has been changed under the leadership of the Prime Minister. Our neighbouring country is supporting terrorism while its citizens are starving. Pakistan is rated as the biggest beggar country today while our country is rated as the 4th biggest economy. Our youth are excelling in academics and different professions while Pakistan is sending its youth to terror training camps.

“After April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, under Operation Sindoor, our armed forces went deep into Pakistan and destroyed 9 terrorist infrastructures. When things escalated, we destroyed 11 army/defence bases of Pakistan. Pakistan stands warned that any future act of terrorism will be treated as an act of war by India. It is time that you (families of terror victims) gather courage and come forward to expose those who have now changed faces and are living as ‘respectable citizens in J&K’," the Jammu and Kashmir L-G said.

Speaking further, he said: "We have heard and felt the pain of those families whose dear ones were killed since 1990 at the behest of those against whom even routine FIRs in many cases were not registered. Large processions would be carried out during the funerals of terrorists and the terror ecosystem had established and entrenched itself well in Kashmir.

"Those killed by terrorists would get no mourners and even burial ground became difficult for victims of terrorists to find. This also we heard from the families we met here today. A false narrative was created which said the terrorists are victims while police and the army are the enemies of the people. Under pressure from Pakistan and its sponsored terrorists, the cries of the victims were suppressed and those cries we have heard today here.

“We have heard some stories of human sufferings today. Others would have perhaps more painful stories to narrate those were suppressed through the then prevailing terror ecosystem. I am thankful to ‘Save Youth, Save Future’ organisation that organised today’s function. This organisation has taken appreciable effort to trace the victims of terrorism from different parts of J&K so that the truth is told to the nation and also to the international community."

Before the address of the Lt Governor in Anantnag town where he met the families of terror victims since 1990 at the local degree college, members of victim families narrated horrifying stories of their sufferings at the hands of terrorists and terror ecosystem in Kashmir.

