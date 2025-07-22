Time ripe for CM Fadnavis to kick out five to six ministers: Shiv Sena(UBT) in Saamana

Mumbai, July 22 Shiv Sena(UBT) on Tuesday said it was time for Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to reshuffle his cabinet and shunt out five to six ministers who have been linked to various controversies, including "playing rummy, taking bribes and getting caught in a honey trap".

The Thackeray camp in the party's mouthpiece 'Saamana' editorial claimed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is reportedly perturbed over these incidents, and has given clear instructions to take stern action in this regard. It further said that the time has come for Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to reshuffle his cabinet by dropping five to six ministers locked in various controversies.

Shiv Sena(UBT) said, “There are many different types of people in the Maharashtra cabinet. One minister is playing rummy in the Assembly, another is showing off bag full of cash and smoking cigarettes, a third minister is sitting next to Fadnavis after digesting the murder of his girlfriend, a fourth minister is trying to escape from the honey trap of Nashik and a fifth minister is himself caught in the honey trap while trapping others.” The editorial has raised questions over the ethics and morality of some ministers in the government due to their misconduct.

The editorial takes a swipe at CM Fadnavis, saying that the government led by him is a strong advocate of Hindutva, and therefore, before coming to power, he must have taken a good look at the 'Panchang (Hindu almanack or calendar)'. “Some people in the government even entered power by performing 'Aghori puja (rituals to invoke deities and make offerings)' at the Kamakhya temple in Assam, but all of them seem to have missed the right time. Looking at the way the ministers' actions, the cabinet will soon have to be reshuffled by kicking out five to six ministers, sending them home.

Thackeray camp said the names of such ministers are being discussed in political circles. “Ministers Sanjay Shirsat, Yogesh Kadam, Manik Kokate, Dada Bhuse, Sanjay Rathod and also some of the five other ministers trapped in the 'honey trap' of Nashik, will have to go. Home Minister Amit Shah has given such clear instructions in this regard,” added the editorial.

Further, the editorial has alleged the involvement of some BJP ministers in the honey trap. The party chose to level these charges even after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the state Assembly last week said that there was no honey trap. He also asked the opposition not to target the government with weak arguments and loose evidence; instead, come out with solid information and proof.

"The police are trying to find CDs and pen drives in the honey trap case as the secrets of the ministers in the current government are hidden in them," claimed the editorial.

