Time to usher back era of people-centric governance across India, says Rahul Gandhi

On Saturday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asserted that it is time to reintroduce an era of governance focused on the people throughout India. He contended that the BRS government in Telangana was incapable in meeting the needs of the people. Gandhi also shared a video on his YouTube channel of his recent visit to the house of a family of a farmer who committed suicide in 2020 in Telangana.

In his post along with the video, the former Congress chief stressed the party's guarantees in Telangana, saying that they are designed to provide a minimum floor to the people of the state. Mahatma Gandhi had once said, the most important voice is the one last in the line. Kummari Chandrayya's was one such voice. And the Dorala BRS govt failed him. He was a small farmer from Telangana, struggling to make ends meet and burdened by loans. He died by suicide leaving behind his loving family, Gandhi said and shared the video of his visit to the family of the deceased farmer.

Had he been given government support at the right time, he would have been still alive and amongst his loved ones. Dorala govt like that of the BRS & the BJP is incapable of providing for the needs of the people of Telangana, the Congress leader claimed. Would a Congress government make a difference? Absolutely, yes! Gandhi said.

He asserted that the Congress guarantees are a manifestation of the aspirations of crores of such voices, who stand last in the line. Our Guarantees are designed to provide a minimum floor to our people in Telangana. Kummari Tirupathamma told me that her family continues to struggle under the burden of loans. This will change very soon, he said.