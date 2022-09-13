'Tints of history and culture': A romp through the deeper significance of colours (IANS Column: Bookends)

It may only be a phenomenon of the electromagnetic spectrum, as analysed by our eyes and brain, but given how much we rely on our sense of sight, colour is a vital element of how we perceive objects, and negotiate our world, while its varied palettes also play a major role in fashioning identities and influence our emotions and thinking.

Even before Sir Issac Newton demonstrated their origin in a beam of light, colours, outstripping the traditional VIBGYOR, have defined human understanding of the world, right from the natural one we are born into to the social one we have constructed ourselves

