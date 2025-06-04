Tipra Motha Party’s youth wing to launch stir demanding action against Gomati DM

Agartala, June 4 Ruling BJP’s ally Tipra Motha Party’s (TMP) youth wing will launch a statewide agitation next week in support of their demand to take action against the District Magistrate of Tripura’s Gomati district.

Youth Tipra Federation (YTF), the youth wing of TMP leaders, claimed that District Magistrate of Gomati district Tarit Kanti Chakma disrespected party chief Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma on May 25.

“If the state government does not take any action against the District Magistrate, we would launch a massive statewide agitation from next week. Nature of agitation and other details would be announced just ahead of launching the stir,” YTF President Suraj Debbarma told the media on Wednesday.

He indicated that they would go for a statewide bandh if the government remained silent about their one point demand.

Around 2,000 activists of the YTF on June 2 organised a massive demonstration in front of the office of the District Magistrate of Gomati district and locked the main gate of the office for around three hours demanding action against Chakma.

According to TMP leaders, party supremo Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma, a former royal scion, along with Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) Chief Executive Member (CEM) Purna Chandra Jamatia went to meet the District Magistrate on May 25 (Sunday) night at his official residence to discuss some issues but he refused to meet them both.

An official of the District Magistrate's office said that Chakma, through the security personnel, urged them to meet him during office hours to discuss their issue.

The issue rocked Tripura politics, and the YTF, the youth wing of TMP, organised the shutdown of government offices in Gomati district on June 2.

An official of the Chief Minister’s Office said that Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha earlier asked Chief Secretary J.K. Sinha to enquire into the matter and submit a report to him.

A delegation of TMP, led by the party leader and Minister for State for Industries & Commerce, Brishaketu Debbarma, earlier met the Chief Secretary and demanded steps against the District Magistrate.

BJP leaders are yet to make any comments over the issue.

However, Opposition CPI-M and Congress leaders termed the TMP and its youth wing’s agitation as a “got up match”.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) and CPI-M Tripura state Secretary Jitendra Chaudhury said that the June 2 agitation of the TMP’s youth wing was not only undemocratic but also illegal as they “locked the main gate of the District Magistrate's office” in front of thousands of security personnel and many police officials.

“Common people also suffered a lot due to the demonstration and locking of the main gate of the DM's office,” the LoP told the media.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor