Tiranga Rally organised across country ahead of Independence Day

New Delhi, Aug 12 Tiranga Rallies were organised on Tuesday in Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Sikkim, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, and several other parts of the country in the run-up to the 79th Independence Day celebrations.

In the national Capital, the Delhi Traffic Police led a Tiranga Rally with schoolchildren to instil love for the nation and foster a connection between students and the police force. Participants marched with the Tricolour in hand, their enthusiasm reflecting the spirit of freedom.

In Ramban, a Tiranga Rally was flagged off at 8 A.M. by Deputy Commissioner Mohd Alyas Khan. Nearly 1,000 people, including personnel from the CRPF’s 84 Battalion, the District Police, district administration, students, NGOs, and local residents, joined the march.

The rally wound its way through the town as participants raised slogans of 'Jai Hind', 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram'.

N. Ranbir Singh, Commandant of the 84 Bn CRPF, told reporters, “India attained freedom after immense struggle and sacrifices by our forefathers. As soldiers, the Tiranga is close to our hearts, and we are ready to lay down our lives so that it continues to fly high.”

He thanked the participants for their overwhelming show of enthusiasm and unity.

Similarly in Jharkhand's Garhwa, the CRPF’s 172 Battalion organised a Tiranga Yatra from its Kalyanpur headquarters. Motorcycles adorned with the national flag toured the entire district headquarters, passing through China Road, Ghanta Ghar, and Majhiaon Turn before returning to the CRPF camp. Slogans of 'Jai Hind' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' echoed across the town. The Yatra’s main objective is to inspire patriotism among citizens.

In Gangtok, the Har Ghar Tiranga rally was also graced by Governor Om Prakash Mathur, Chief Minister Prem Singh, cabinet ministers, legislators, school students, and citizens. Starting from MG Marg and ending at Manan Kendra, the one-km-long march featured cultural performances, patriotic songs, and displays by the National Cadet Corps and local artists.

