Tiranga Yatra held in Bhubaneshwar to celebrate success of Operation Sindoor

Bhubaneswar, May 14 A state-level bike rally (Tiranga Yatra) was organised on Wednesday in Bhubaneshwar to celebrate the success of Operation Sindoor, carried out to avenge the death of 26 tourists in the dastardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam area of Jammu and Kashmir on April 22.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi flagged off the bike rally during a special event held at the Kalinga Stadium here on Wednesday.

Majhi, who attended the event as the chief Guest, said on the occasion that after the success of Operation Sindoor, the Triranga Yatra will further strengthen India’s campaign against terrorism.

"It is a matter of immense pride and honour for me to attend the Tiranga Yatra today with everyone. The national flag is not just a symbol of our country—it represents every Indian home and our self-respect. Honouring the Tiranga is our foremost duty," Majhi said.

He also added that the three colours of India’s national flag must always shine, and they will continue to shine.

Majhi praised the brave soldiers of the armed forces who have protected the dignity of the nation and made the supreme sacrifice.

The Chief Minister stated that Tiranga stands as a symbol of the country’s unity and integrity, whether in times of peace or conflict.

Majhi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strong words asserting that India will not be scared by the nuclear bomb threats of Pakistan have been reverberating across the world.

"Today’s Tiranga Bike Rally will further strengthen our national campaign against terrorism. When all Indians, irrespective of caste or religion, unite under the Tiranga, no force in the world can defeat us. The Tiranga represents our resolve, struggle, sacrifice, and the glorious history of our nation," CM Majhi added.

Civil defence volunteers, Odisha police, Central Reserve Police Force, members of the Home Department, NGOs, and other institutions participated in the Triranga bike rally on Wednesday.

Majhi expressed his gratitude towards all the participants. “The brave soldiers of India have been enhancing the country’s pride through initiatives like Operation Sindoor. I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership. The Tiranga Yatra is inspiring a new sense of patriotism in every Indian, encouraging all to work for the nation beyond barriers of caste, religion, or class. It will definitely be beneficial for the country’s unity and spirit," stated Majhi.

