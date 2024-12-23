Tirunelveli district police in TN on high alert as caste tension escalates

Chennai, Dec 23 The Tirunelveli district police in Tamil Nadu have been placed on high alert following the escalation of caste tensions on social media after the murder of S. Mayandi near the district court premises on December 20.

Superintendent of Police (SP) N. Silambarasan issued a stern warning against individuals spreading hate posts online, emphasising the need to maintain communal harmony.

In a statement, the SP said, “Following the murder near the Tirunelveli District Court, several posts on social media are aimed at creating societal friction. We will take strict action against those responsible for such acts.”

The Tirunelveli Taluk police have registered three cases so far and formed teams to apprehend those responsible for the offensive posts.

The district has witnessed a spate of caste-related crimes over the years. This year so far, 27 cases have been registered on similar charges, with arrests made in each instance. In 2023, a total of 49 such cases were filed. The police have also taken steps to curb caste glorification in public spaces.

Private buses have been directed not to play caste songs that promote pride in one group while offending others. In earlier years, particularly between 2005 and 2015, such songs were commonly played in buses, instilling caste-based pride and creating tension among communities.

Subramanian, a software engineer from Chennai who hails from Tirunelveli, said, “During our school days, private buses would play songs that glorified one caste while demonising others. This was harmful, as people from all castes travel together. The police’s decision to ban such practices is commendable.”

It may be recalled that southern Tamil Nadu, including districts like Tirunelveli, Theni, Dindigul, and Madurai, has been plagued by caste-based violence.

A few years ago, the region witnessed a series of brutal caste killings, including four beheadings in Tirunelveli and Dindigul within a span of two days. In response, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had pledged tough action to curb caste-based violence. Then-Director General of Police, C. Sylendra Babu, camped in the affected districts and directed authorities to monitor shops and industries selling knives, axes, and other potential weapons. These establishments were instructed to sell such items only to verified domestic users and maintain a customer registry.

The police have been proactive in confiscating deadly weapons, including firearms, and arresting those involved.

They are now planning mixed-community programmes to foster unity among various caste groups in the district.

Additionally, educational programmes in schools are being considered to discourage caste-based violence and promote harmony.

The role of caste in Tamil Nadu’s political and social fabric remains significant but the rising incidents of brutal violence -- such as beheadings and public displays of severed heads -- have drawn widespread condemnation.

The Tirunelveli district police are committed to ensuring peace and reducing caste-based tensions through continued vigilance and community-building initiatives, the officials said.

