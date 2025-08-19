Tirupati: Balaji Mandir Receives Record Gold Donation Worth ₹140 Crore

Tirupati’s Sri Balaji Temple, one of the world’s richest and most revered shrines, continues to receive immense offerings from devotees. Every day, lakhs of rupees are donated in the form of cash, gold, and silver ornaments. Adding to this tradition, a devotee has now pledged to donate 121 kilograms of gold worth around ₹140 crore. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu revealed the information on Tuesday, stating that the devotee has chosen to make this generous contribution as an expression of gratitude for his business success.

Speaking at a “Poverty Eradication” program in Mangalagiri, Naidu elaborated on the devotee’s journey. The individual once dreamt of establishing his own company, and with the blessings of Lord Venkateswara Swamy, not only did the business take shape but also flourished significantly. Attributing his achievements to divine grace, the devotee decided to dedicate part of his fortune to the temple. The devotee’s name and identity, however, have been kept strictly confidential to respect personal wishes and privacy.

Naidu further disclosed that the devotee had sold 60 percent of his company’s shares, earning close to 1.5 billion US dollars in the process. As an act of thanksgiving, he now wishes to contribute a portion of his wealth to the deity. Interestingly, the idol of Lord Venkateswara Swamy is adorned daily with nearly 120 kilograms of gold ornaments. Learning about this, the devotee made up his mind to donate 121 kilograms of gold, ensuring the temple continues to shine with spiritual grandeur.

The Sri Balaji Temple in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, is renowned for its magnificence, spiritual importance, and long-standing tradition of donations. Dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, the temple attracts millions of devotees from across the globe each year. It is often hailed as the richest temple in the world, with offerings ranging from gold and silver to crores in cash. This latest donation highlights the unwavering faith of devotees, who see their success as a blessing from the deity and return it in the form of devotion and generosity.