Tirupati Laddu Controversy: Rahul Gandhi Calls for Investigation into Animal Fat Claims

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday expressed concern over reports of adulteration in the famous Tirupati laddu distributed at the Sri Venkateswara temple in Andhra Pradesh. Taking to social media, Gandhi demanded a thorough probe into the issue and stressed the need to maintain the sanctity of religious places.

In a post on x, Gandhi said, "Reports of desecration of prasad at the Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati are disturbing. Lord Balaji is a revered deity to millions of devotees in India and across the world. This issue will sadden every devotee and needs to be looked into deeply."

Gandhi's remarks come amid a growing national controversy over the alleged use of animal fat in the preparation of laddus offered as symbolic prasad at the hill shrine. He urged authorities to take immediate action and said, "Authorities across India have to protect the sanctity of our religious places."

What is the controversy over Tirupati laddu?

The controversy began when Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu raised concerns over the quality of ingredients used in the laddus. Naidu alleged that there was a failure to maintain quality standards during the previous YSRCP-led government, adding that the ghee used to prepare the laddus was found to contain animal fat and other impurities.

The allegations sparked outrage across the country, with devotees expressing their anguish over the possible sacrilege of the revered prasad. Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), the governing body of the temple, said lab tests had confirmed the presence of lard (pig fat) and other impurities in the ghee supplied by the contractor.