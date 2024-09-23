Tirupati Laddu Row: 4-Hour Shanti Homam Panchagavya Prokshana Conducted To Address Alleged Desecrations During YSRCP Regime

A four-hour Shanti Homam with Panchagavya Prokshana is currently being conducted to address the alleged desecrations that took place during the YSRCP regime at the Tirumala temple, according to sources from the temple.

A source from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) confirmed to PTI that the ritual commenced at 6 AM and will continue until 10 AM. The ceremony aims to appease Lord Venkateswara Swamy in response to alleged sacrilegious practices, including the mixing of animal fats in the preparation of Tirupati laddus (consecrated sweets) and other concerns.

Also Read| Tirupati Laddu Row: Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Begins 11-Day 'Prayaschitta Diksha' at Guntur Temple (Watch Video).

TTD executive officer J Shyamala Rao on Sunday said these rituals will ward off the ill effects and restore the sanctity of laddu prasadams (consecrated food) along with the well-being of Srivari devotees.

