Tirupati Laddu Row: Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Begins 11-Day 'Prayaschitta Diksha' at Guntur Temple (Watch Video)

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has embarked on an 11-day 'Prayaschitta Diksha' at the Sri Dasavatara Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Guntur. This spiritual undertaking is a response to the allegations surrounding the adulteration of the Tirumala Laddu Prasadam.

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan undertakes an 11-day 'Prayaschitta Diksha' at Sri Dasavatara Venkateswara Swamy Temple, in Guntur, over the alleged adulteration of the Tirumala's Laddu Prasadam.



"I am deeply hurt on a personal level by the malicious attempts made…

"I am deeply hurt on a personal level by the malicious attempts made to infuse impurity in the prasad of Sri Tirupati Balaji Dham, the center of our culture, faith, belief and devotion, and to tell you the truth, I feel cheated from within. Right now, I am taking a vow to seek forgiveness from the Lord and am taking a vow to fast for eleven days. In the latter part of the eleven-day Atonement Initiation, on October 1 and 2, I will go to Tirupati and have a personal darshan of the Lord and beg for forgiveness and then my Atonement Initiation will be completed in front of the Lord ," tweeted Andhra Pradesh Dy CM Pawan Kalyan.

"The moment I came to know that the laddoo prasadam contained animal remains, my mind was broken. As I am fighting for the welfare of the people, it hurts me that this issue did not come to my attention in the beginning. Everyone who believes in Sanatana Dharma should atone for this grave injustice done to Balaji, the god of Kali Yuga. As part of that, I decided to do a penance initiatio," the actor-turned politician said.

Additionally, the founder of Janasena questioned how the employees and board members of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) could remain unaware of these purported irregularities. TTD is the official custodian of the Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati.