Tirupati Laddu Row: Former President Ram Nath Kovind Calls Adulteration ‘Highly Unsanctified’, Could Be Story of Every Pilgrimage Site

Former President Ram Nath Kovind stated on Saturday that the adulteration of Tirupati laddus is "highly unsanctified," describing such actions as sinful in Hinduism. He expressed concern that this could be the story of every temple and pilgrimage site.

Addressing a two-day national seminar on cow, organic farming and Panchagavya treatment here, he said, "All over the country, and wherever our Indians live, a very disturbing news is coming about Tirupati Tirumala prasadam. I am not going into its political angle, but I think the faith that people have in their minds for the prasadam, a lot of doubt arises."

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu's assertion that substandard ingredients and animal fat were used in Tirupati laddus during the previous Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government has sparked a significant political controversy. In response, the YSRCP has accused Naidu of making "heinous allegations" for political advantage.

Also Read| Muzaffarpur-Pune Special Train Derails in Bihar, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

At the event, Kovind said, "When I came yesterday evening, this time I did not get the chance to go and have a darshan of Baba Vishwanath. Some of my colleagues who had gone (to the temple), gave me prasad in the evening. I immediately remembered the Tirumala prasadam, that thing struck me."

"And I am not the only one, probably all of you too. There is so much faith in the prasad of Baba Vishwanath. I do not want to go into that, but I am saying that this could be the story of every temple, could be the story of every pilgrimage place," he added.