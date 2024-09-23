Tirupati Laddu Row: Vishva Hindu Parishad Urges Supreme Court To Take Suo Motu Cognisance of Adulteration Allegations

On Monday, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) urged the Supreme Court to take suo motu cognizance of allegations regarding the adulteration of Tirupati laddu and initiate an investigation to identify those responsible. This decision was made during a meeting of the Kendriya Margdarshak Mandal of VHP in Tirupati, which was attended by the organization's international secretary, Bajrang Bagra, and several other prominent pontiffs.

The VHP's decision follows claims made by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who recently stated that the previous YSRCP government had compromised the integrity of the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple by using substandard ingredients and animal fats in the preparation of the renowned Tirupati laddus, which are celebrated for their distinctive flavor.

"Supreme Court should take suo motu cognisance of this matter and investigate it in a definite time period to identify the culprits of this unforgivable crime and punish them stringently," said VHP in a release. It said that there is no room for negligence or delay in this matter, as such a situation could lead to nationwide protests by members of the Hindu community, who are already growing impatient over the issue.

The VHP stated that the recent allegations and counter-allegations between the ruling NDA and the opposition YSRCP in the southern state regarding Tirupati laddus have caused significant distress within the Hindu community.

It noted that these developments have hurt the sentiments of crores of Sri Balaji (Sri Venkateswara Swamy) devotees across the globe, observing that laddu prasadam (consecrated food) is considered and consumed as a divine blessing with utmost faith.