Tirupati Laddus Row: Union Health Minister JP Nadda Seeks Full Report, Says Will Take Suitable Action

Union Health Minister JP Nadda announced on Friday that he has contacted Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to request a full report on the Tirupati laddu issue. He stated that the Centre will review the situation and determine appropriate actions.

Naidu has alleged that animal fat was used in the preparation of Tirupati laddus during the previous government led by Jagan Mohan Reddy, sparking a significant political controversy. The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) accused Naidu of making "heinous allegations" for political advantage, while the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) circulated a lab report to support Naidu's claims.

During a press conference marking the first 100 days of the Modi government's third term, Nadda stated, "I learned about the issue through social media. I spoke to Chandrababu Naidu today and requested the complete report." He further emphasized, "Once we receive the report, it will be reviewed, and appropriate action will be taken."