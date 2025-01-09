Tirupati Stampede: Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Meets Injured Devotees at Hospital (Watch Video)

Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh (January 9, 2025): Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu visited injured devotees at the Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) on Thursday after a tragic stampede claimed six lives and left nearly 40 others injured in Tirupati.

The incident occurred on the night of January 8 at Bairagi Patteda, near MGM School, when a large crowd surged to secure tickets for the Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam at the Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple on Tirumala Hills. The rush was part of the annual 10-day Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam, which begins on January 10 and attracts pilgrims from across India.

Naidu spent more than 90 minutes at SVIMS, personally visiting the injured and offering support. He listened to their grievances and reassured them. The Chief Minister also visited the stampede site, demanding an explanation from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Joint Executive Officer (Health and Education) M Gowthami regarding the incident.

Accompanied by several ministers and TTD officials, Naidu inspected the safety arrangements put in place for the expected large crowds during the pilgrimage.