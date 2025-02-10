Tirupati woman who made allegations against Jana Sena leader arrested

Tirupati, Feb 10 A woman, who had made allegations of extortion against Jana Sena party’s Tirupati constituency in-charge Kiran Royal, has been arrested by police.

Lakshmi was arrested by a police team from Rajasthan on Monday when she was returning after addressing a press conference at Tirupati Press Club.

The woman was subsequently shifted to SVU Police Station. She was reportedly arrested in an online fraud case.

Lakshmi had accused Kiran of fraud and extortion. She claimed that she faces a threat to her life from Kiran.

She alleged that he took over Rs 1.20 crore and 25 sovereigns (200 grams) of gold from her under false promises, leaving her in severe financial distress. In a video shared on social media platform X by the YSR Congress Party, she stated that she had been driven to the brink of suicide due to his actions.

Lakshmi said when she asked Kiran to return the money, he threatened to harm her children “He made me record videos under duress. He only gave me bonds and cheques worth Rs 30 lakh,” she said.

The woman also addressed a press conference to make more allegations against the Jana Sena leader. She said after the video went viral, Kiran contacted her, hurled abuses at her, and further intimidated her. Lakshmi also released voice recordings in which Kiran was heard threatening to kill her and stating that if he was arrested he would be released from jail within a month.

Jana Sena Party (JSP) President and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Sunday directed the party’s Conflict Committee to investigate the allegations made against Kiran. The party asked Kiran to refrain from participating in party activities until further notice.

Women from various organisations had staged a protest on Sunday outside Kiran’s residence demanding his arrest. They also demanded Pawan Kalyan to suspend Kiran from Jana Sena. The police dispersed the protestors with a warning that if they continued their demonstration they would be arrested.

Kiran, however, dismissed Lakshmi’s allegations and called her a criminal with cases in Jaipur, Visakhapatnam, and Bengaluru. He alleged that she was involved in betting rackets and had incurred debts due to her own actions.

