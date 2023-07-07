Tis Hazari court firing case: Two group leaders arrested sent to 3 days police custody

New Delhi, July 7 A Delhi court on Friday sent the leaders of the two groups involved in the firing incident at Tis Hazari court complex to three days police custody.

The duo -- Manish Sharma, former Vice President of the Delhi Bar Association, and Lalit Sharma -- were nabbed by police early on Friday.

During the production of both the accused, the Delhi Police counsel told the court that both are actively cooperating with the investigation. The investigating officer had requested a three-day police remand for the accused in order to recover the weapons used in the crime and apprehend other accused involved in the incident, which is crucial evidence.

Consequently, Metropolitan Magistrate Chatinder Singh granted a three-day police custody for both accused individuals. Furthermore, the court instructed the investigating agency to ensure that no torture is inflicted upon the accused during their custody while listing the matter for hearing on June 10.

On Thursday, the court sent three accused persons -- Aman Singh, Ravi Gupta and Sachin Sangwan – who were part of the groups of lawyers involved in firing at Tis Hazari court, to four days of police remand.

On July 5, two groups of lawyers clashed and opened fire at the Tis Hazari Courts. The videos of the incident have gone viral on social media showing a man in white shirt and black pants firing in air, accompanied by others hurling stones and wooden planks. The involved parties, predominantly in lawyers' attire, could be seen brandishing sticks and engaging in verbal confrontation.

Another video shows bullet casings scattered at the location where the gunshots were fired.

As per the police, the fight broke out between Lalit Sharma and Manish Sharma over some personal enmity.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor