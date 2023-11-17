Titagarh Wagons leads surge in railway stocks

New Delhi, Nov 17 Shares of railway related companies are up 5-10 per cent on Friday.

Titagarh Wagons is up more than 10 per cent at Rs 927 while Railtel is up more than 8 per cent at Rs 268.

In addition, IRCON is up more than 7 per cent at Rs 166 while RITES is up more than 6 per cent at Rs 477 and RVNL is up more than 5 per cent at Rs 167.

IRFC is up more than 4 per cent at Rs 76.

BSE Sensex is down 128 points at 65853 points with financials taking a bit hit after RBI increased weightage for unsecured loans. SBI is down more than 3 per cent, Axis Bank is down 3 per cent, Bajaj Finance is down more than 2 per cent, ICICI Bank is down 1 per cent.

