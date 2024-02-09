TMC brings Privilege Motion against 6 BJP legislators, including LoP

Kolkata, Feb 9 The Trinamool Congress on Friday moved a Privilege Motion against six BJP legislators, including the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari.

The main charge against these 6 BJP legislators is that they were responsible for creating a ruckus in the House when the “state song” was being played on Thursday.

The “state song” was played before West Bengal Minister of State for Finance (Independent charge) Chandrima Bhattacharya placed the budget proposals for the financial year 2024-25 in the Assembly.

Apart from Suvendu Adhikari, the other five legislators against whom the Privilege Motion was brought, included Agnimitra Paul, Mihir Goswami, Shikha Chattopadhyay, Tapasi Mondal and Bankim Ghosh.

On behalf of the Trinamool Congress, the state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay and the party’s Chief Whip in the Assembly Nirmal Ghosh jointly moved the Privilege Motion.

The LoP said that this was the sixth time a Privilege Motion was brought against him.

“Such motions will not be able to stop BJP from raising matters relating to public concerns on the floor of the House,” he said.

Nirmal Ghosh said that on Thursday, the BJP legislators made their intentions clear that all they wanted was to create hurdles for the state finance minister while she was reading out the budget proposals.

“So they started creating ruckus within the House from the beginning and they did not even stop when the tune of the state song was being played in the House. So as a mark of protest we moved the Privilege Motion on Friday,” Ghosh said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor