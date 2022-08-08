TMC censors Kunal Ghosh over his remarks on Partha Chatterjee

The Trinamool Congress has asked the West Bengal General Secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh not to speak to the media about Partha Chatterjee for 14 days.

The move came in wake of the recent remarks by Ghosh against sacked TMC Minister and suspended party leader Partha Chatterjee.

The party has instructed Ghosh to refrain from commenting on Chatterjee.

Ghosh on July 28 had urged his party to sack West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee and also remove him from all party posts following allegations of his role in a massive school jobs scam.

"Partha Chatterjee should be removed from the ministry and all party posts immediately. He should be expelled. If this statement is considered wrong, the party has every right to remove me from all posts," the state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said in a tweet.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday had arrested Chatterjee in connection with the West Bengal School Service Commission and West Bengal Primary Education Board recruitment scam.

The ED also claimed to have seized a huge amount of cash in the case. Partha Chatterjee, who is the current minister for industries and commerce of West Bengal, was formerly the state's education minister. He was holding charge when the alleged illegal appointments were made in government-run and aided schools by West Bengal School Service Commision (WBSSC).

Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials also claimed to have recovered cash amounting to approximately Rs 29 crore from the residence of Arpita Mukherjee, a close associate of the West Bengal Minister. The total cash recovered in the case is learnt to be higher.

Besides cash a number of other incriminating documents, records, details of dubious companies, electronic devices, foreign currency and gold has also been recovered from various premises of the individuals linked to the scam.

( With inputs from ANI )

