'TMC created Sandeshkhali in every corner of Bengal’, Malviya alleges another incident of ‘women's harassment’

New Delhi, Feb 19 The Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal, which is facing all-round flak for the alleged molestation and sexual harassment of several women at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district, came under fresh criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday.

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya on Monday shared an alleged incident of exploitation and harassment of women beneficiaries when the latter assembled at a government office for receiving benefits of state-run schemes. The incident, he referred to, reportedly took place in the Patashpur Assembly constituency in East Medinipur district, and the accused is the local MLA himself.

Sharpening attack on the Trinamool dispensation, Malviya said the Mamata Banerjee government and the TMC leaders have created "Sandeshkhali in every corner of the state".

He shared some pictures of a government beneficiary programme and claimed that the legislator himself was exploiting women in lieu of government benefits.

“TMC MLA Uttam Barik, who represents Patashpur Assembly, can be seen manhandling (molesting would be more like it) a woman at a programme where he is distributing government benefits under various schemes,” Malviya wrote on social media.

Malviya also pointed that the MLA shared pictures of "roughing up and harassment" of women on his Facebook page, and asked, "from where does he find this audacity to first abuse women and then boast about it".

Further hitting out at the state administration, Malviya wondered how such incidents are happening under Mamata’s nose with impunity. He also issued a ‘warning’ of sorts for other women to stay alert in the wake of such public humiliation.

