TMC ignores BJP’s politicisation of case of unidentified woman’s body found in Bengal orchard

Kolkata, Sep 29 Despite the BJP central leadership taking up the case of a young woman, whose tied-up body with throat slit and face charred beyond recognition was found in a pool of blood in an orchard in Swarupnagar close to the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal's North 24-Parganas district four days ago, the ruling Trinamool Congress is not taking this politicization attempt seriously.

On one hand, BJP information technology cell chief Amit Maliviya and the Union minister of state for external affairs have launched scathing criticism against the state government on this issue claiming that the incident proves the deplorable law & order situation in West Bengal in the Trinamool Congress regime.

In his X (formerly Twitter) message, Malviya also drew reference of Trinamool Congress’ participation in the grand opposition alliance INDIA block.“Will Rahul Gandhi, who is quick to shed crocodile tears, when politically expedient, castigate Mamata Banerjee for failing to protect women in West Bengal? Or compulsion of “I.N.D.I Alliance” will come in the way?”the message read.

The leader of the opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari has claimed that while Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sends delegation to Hathras over the gang-rape of a minor there, she does not have the humanity to send a team to Swarpnagar.

However, Trinamool Congress leadership has chosen to totally ignore such politicization attempts and refused to give any reactionary comment in the matter.

“What can be our reaction behind an incident which was extremely tragic? The police are investigating the matter. BJP always wants to do politics over bodies. They can continue to do it but that will not be taken seriously by the common people of the state. BJP must not forget that such incidents are quite common in states ruled by them,” said a member of state cabinet.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor