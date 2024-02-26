TMC Leader Ajit Maity Arrested in Sandeshkhali on Charges of Land Grabbing

A Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader, Ajit Maity, was arrested by the West Bengal Police in Sandeshkhali, North 24 Parganas district, on Monday. The arrest was made on allegations of land grabbing from local villagers, as confirmed by a police official.

Ajit Maity, considered a close aide of absconding TMC strongman Shahjahan Sheikh, was detained on Sunday evening from the residence of a civic volunteer where he had locked himself for over four hours after being chased by villagers, he said. We have arrested him after getting complaints from villagers regarding land grabbing. We will produce him in the court later in the day, the police officer told PTI.

Following over 70 complaints, the police have registered an FIR against Shajahan Shiekh, as stated by an official. The majority of complainants alleged Shajahan's involvement in the forcible acquisition of land and mistreatment of local women.

Incensed villagers recently assaulted Maity , purportedly due to his association with Shajahan and his group, which stands accused of land grabbing and sexual misconduct against local women. The police intervention follows a visit by a TMC delegation to Sandeshkhali for the second consecutive day, during which they listened to grievances from villagers protesting against alleged atrocities committed by ruling party local leaders.