TMC leader Derek O'Brien praises Pathaan in Rajya Sabha says SRK film did what no party could

In an apparent jibe at right-wing supporters, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O’Brien told the Rajya Sabha that Shah Rukh Khan-starrer “Pathaan” carries a beautiful message and applauded those behind the film, terming them “India’s biggest global ambassadors”.

While the film has been breaking and making new records at the box office, both in India and worldwide, Derek said the success of Pathaan has shown a mirror to the government and done what no political party could do. He also praised filmmaker Siddharth Anand for making Pathaan.

Hindi blockbuster “Pathaan” had quoted controversy and a section of people, mainly supporting right-wing politics, had called for its boycott. However, according to reports, the film has been a huge commercial success.

You asked them to boycott Bollywood, they showed you one film with a beautiful message, the TMC MP said while speaking on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address.

Well done (director) Siddharth Anand. Well done India’s biggest global ambassadors. Well done those of you who made Pathaan. What we could not do, Shah Rukh Khan, Dimple Kapadia and John Abraham have shown this country.

We learnt from them. Do not mess with India’s biggest global ambassadors. You asked them to boycott Bollywood, they showed you one film with a beautiful message, he said.