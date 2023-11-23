TMC leader Kunal Ghosh hints at revolt

Kolkata, Nov 23 Is the outspoken Trinamool Congress spokesman and the party's state general secretary Kunal Ghosh turning rebellious?

Precisely that is the question doing rounds in the political circles of the state following a meaningful social media post by Kunal Ghosh on Thursday morning where he referred to his arrest ten years back on the same day by the special investigation team of West Bengal police in connection with the multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam.

While Ghosh was the only high-profile ruling party leader who was arrested by the state police in the chit fund case, all other Trinamool Congress heavyweights in this connection were held by the central agencies.

During his days in judicial custody, Ghosh had a number of times spoken out against the ruling party including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. He even went to the extent of describing her as the principal beneficiary in the Saradha case.

However, after his release on bail, things between Ghosh and Trinamool Congress leadership turned smooth again and he was even offered the twin chairs of state general secretary and the party spokesman.

But his fresh social media post this morning indicates that Ghosh has clandestinely resurrected his old grievance about spending days behind the bars.

In this resurrection attempt, Ghosh has at times even put the Union and West Bengal government on the same parlance.

"Many thought that I would be ruined. But by the grace of god I am still alive. I am still fighting my legal battle against false cases and fake witnesses. My battle is against the agencies of both the Union and state government," Ghosh's post read.

Expressing gratitude to those who stood by him during those tough days, Ghosh also said that he is quite hopeful that the conspirators will not be spared in the long run.

"I am associated with Trinamool Congress just to prove that I am a loyal soldier in the party and also to prove that I am not a traitor. I do not have any ambition to be an MP or an MLA. I will be associated with organizational activities as long as I wish to. I will never forget my days in custody as well those attempts to deliberately malign me," Ghosh said in his social media message.

