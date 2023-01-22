TMC leader Madan Mitra says party wants peace, doesn't believe in riots

Trinamool Congress leader Madan Mitra Sunday dismissed Indian Secular Front activists' allegations that TMC workers attacked them and said his party wants peace and does not believe in riots.

Mitra while talking tosaid that the police are investigating the matter and it will soon be proved who started the riots.

"TMC wants peace, doesn't believe in riots. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that we want change and not revenge," Mitra said.

On Friday, Trinamool Congress (TMC) and ISF workers clashed in the Bhangar area located in the South 24 Parganas district in the state.

Arabul Islam, another TMC leader, accused ISF of attempting to "create chaos according to a plan".

"ISF is planting bombs in different places," Islam alleged, adding, that police caught them red-handed.

"14 bombs were found from behind my house. I appeal to the police to arrest ISF activists who are keeping bombs in different places, to ensure that no untoward incident takes place," Islam added.

