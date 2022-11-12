TMC minister Akhil Giri apologises for his comments against President Droupadi Murmu

West Bengal Minister Akhil Giri on Saturday drew widespread criticism, including from Trinamool Congress, for making controversial remarks on President Droupadi Murmu.After the video clip of his comments went viral, Mr Giri apologised for making such a remark.

In a 17-second video clip, the authenticity of which PTI could not verify independently, Mr Giri was heard commenting on the "looks of the President". They (BJP) said that I am not good-looking. We don't judge anyone by their appearance. We respect the office of the President (of India). But how does our President look?" Mr Giri, the minister of state for Correctional Homes, was heard saying at a rally in a village in Nandigram late on Friday evening.

I didn't mean to disrespect the Honourable President. I was replying to what BJP leaders said while verbally attacking me. Every day I am verbally attacked for my looks. If someone thinks I have disrespected the President, then it is wrong. I apologise for making such a remark. I have immense respect for the President of our country," he told a news channel. Later in a video statement, Mr Giri said he regretted making such a remark resulting from an outburst of anger following continuous attacks aimed at him.