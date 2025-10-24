TMC misinterpreting Calcutta HC order on withdrawal of protection from future FIRs: Bengal LoP

Kolkata, Oct 24 The Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on Friday claimed that Trinamool Congress is deliberately misinterpreting the Calcutta High Court order withdrawing the protection enjoyed by him from future FIRs without the prior permission of the court.

The interim protection from future FIRs without prior court permission was granted to him in December 2022 by the Calcutta High Court's erstwhile single-judge bench of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha.

On Friday, Calcutta High Court’s single-judge bench of Justice Jay Sengupta withdrew that protection from future FIRs without prior court permission because the earlier protection, being an interim arrangement, could not be continued for an indefinite period.

Later on Friday evening, while giving his reaction to the order by Justice Sengupta’s bench, Adhikari said that only that part of Friday’s order is being highlighted where the protection against future FIRs without court permission has been withdrawn.

“Trinamool Congress is describing the order as a big setback for me. But in reality, the order is a setback for them, since the same single-judge bench had dismissed a total of 15 FIRs already registered against me. In case of the other existing FIRs, the court has ruled that the probe could be continued on these FIRs, but by a joint special investigation team having representatives from both state police as well as from CBI. So whose setback is it? So I welcome Friday's order,” the Leader of the Opposition said.

He also said that now, with the protection against future FIRs without court permission being withdrawn, the state police might again start implicating him by registering new FIRs, which he would fight out legally, as he had been doing so far.

“Let them try to implicate me in false cases again. I will fight it out legally,” Adhikari said.

