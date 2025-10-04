TMC rift exposed as gen secy Kunal Ghosh blasts seniors for staying mum during party crisis

Kolkata, Oct 4 A loaded social media statement by Trinamool Congress (TMC) general secretary Kunal Ghosh, hinting at internal fissures, has generated fresh political speculation about the brewing infighting within the West Bengal ruling party.

In his social media post, the scribe-turned-politician carried out a veiled attack on a section of the senior leaders for maintaining a "silent mode" whenever controversial issues challenged the party at the state level.

In a Bengali social media post, Ghosh claimed that only members of the Trinamool Congress’s Information Technology cell have consistently defended the party online whenever it faced contentious or sensitive issues at the state level.

Ghosh claimed that members of the party’s IT cell remained active in defending the party, the state government, and the party supremo, Mamata Banerjee, even when several senior party leaders chose to remain silent on certain issues.

“This post is especially for the members of the Trinamool Congress IT cell, as well as various groups and individuals who selflessly advocate for the party on social media. Several YouTubers are also contributing through their own channels. While many senior leaders have remained silent on certain issues, these social media soldiers actively defend the party, the party supremo, and the state government. On behalf of a fellow soldier, I wish you a happy Vijaya Dashami. Stay well, and may your efforts continue in the interest of the party. Your posts, likes, shares, and comments are highly valued. You selflessly work for whatever benefits the party, and many of your posts also enrich us,” Ghosh said in his social media post.

This is not the first time Ghosh has been vocal against senior party leaders, accusing them of remaining silent instead of defending the party whenever contentious or controversial issues have affected the TMC or the state government led by the party.

Last year, when the entire state was in turmoil and both the TMC and the state government faced widespread criticism over the RG Kar rape and murder case, Ghosh had also accused senior party leaders of remaining silent, avoiding the responsibility of defending the party and the state administration against such criticism.

There was no official response from the TMC leadership to Ghosh’s post till the filing of this report.

