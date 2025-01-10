TMC suspends doctor-leader most vocal in RG Kar case

Kolkata, Jan 10 The Trinamool Congress, on Friday, announced the suspension of the doctor-leader of the party who had been one of the most vocal on the issue of the horrific rape and murder of a woman junior doctor of state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata within the hospital premises in August last year.

The suspended leader is the former Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha member Santanu Sen, a medical professional in personal life and also an alumnus of RG Kar hospital.

Confirming the decision to suspend Santanu Sen from the party, Trinamool Congress's State Vice-President Jayprakash Majumdar said that the former has been suspended because of his involvement in anti-party activities.

However, Majumdar did not specify the "anti-party activities".

Santanu Sen, on his part, said that he was informed about his suspension from the party by the media persons only and he is yet to receive any official letter from Trinamool Congress in this regard.

"I am not really aware of what sort of anti-party activities have promoted my suspension. I am not hounded either by the Enforcement Directorate or by the Central Bureau of Investigation," Sen claimed.

Since the RG Kar tragedy surfaced Sen has been extremely vocal within the party on this issue, especially against the former and controversial principal of RG Kar Hospital Sandip Ghosh.

Differences and distance between Sen and the Trinamool Congress leadership started since then.

In December last year, Sen was removed as a state-government-nominated member of the West Bengal Medical Council.

Earlier, he was also removed from the list of spokesmen of the party.

A cold war had surfaced between Sen and Trinamool Congress legislator and the president of the council, Sudipto Roy, also a medical practitioner in private life, whose office and nursing home was raided by the ED officials in connection with financial irregularities at RG Kar hospital.

Roy was also summoned and questioned at ED's office in Salt Lake on the northern outskirts of Kolkata.

