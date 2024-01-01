TMC will be wiped out soon due to increased infighting: Oppn

Kolkata, Jan 1 The Opposition parties in West Bengal seem to be enjoying the growing infighting within the Trinamool Congress that surfaced on the very first day of the year that was also the 27th foundation day anniversary of the party.

As the war of words between Trinamool Congress West Bengal President Subrata Bakshi and the party’s state spokesman Kunal Ghosh surfaced over Bakshi’s comments on the role of TMC’s General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s role in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls, the Opposition parties have started saying that this growing infighting is the beginning of the process of Trinamool Congress getting wiped out.

According to the CPI(M) Rajya Sabha member and senior advocate of Calcutta High Court, Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya, just as in a gang of dacoits internal war breaks out over the share of the loot, similarly there will be an internal tussle within the Trinamool Congress over the share of proceeds of different scams in the state.

“This happens when a party runs without any basic policy or ideology. This infighting will take murkier shape in the days to come and there the process of the beginning of the end will start,” Bhattacharya said.

On Monday morning Ghosh took exception to Bakshi's comments that he was confident that Abhishek Banerjee would not leave the field and continue his Lok Sabha battle for the party with Mamata Banerjee in the forefront. “I have reservations about certain words uttered by Bakshi,” he said.

According to Ghosh, “Abhishek Banerjee continues to be on the field and the party will benefit if the leadership listens to what he says.”

According to the BJP’s spokesman in West Bengal Samik Bhattacharya till yesterday it seemed that there were two parallel administrations in West Bengal, the first being represented by the Chief Minister and the second by the party’s General Secretary.

“Now probably, a section of the ruling party leadership seems to have realised that those parallel administrations have done more damage to the party and the administration. Probably, that is why these differences of opinion are coming out in public,” Bhattacharya said.

