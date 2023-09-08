TMC wins Dhupguri assembly seat by 4,500 votes

Kolkata, Sep 8 Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Nirmal Chandra Roy has won the by- elections for Dhupguri assembly constituency in Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal by defeating BJP’s Tapasi Roy by over 4,500 votes.

The Congress- backed CPI (M) candidate came in the distant third position.

In the 2021 West Bengal assembly elections, BJP’s Bishnu Pada Roy defeated Trinamool Congress’s sitting MLA Mitali Roy by a margin of 4,355 votes and in the by-polls the Trinamool Congress could surpass that victory margin.

The contest was very close from the beginning and till the end. In the first three rounds, the BJP candidate was leading though with a thin margin. However, at the end of the fourth round the Trinamool Congress candidate took the lead. At the end of the fifth round again the BJP candidate took a marginal lead.

Finally, at the end of the counting of the tenth round, the Trinamool Congress candidate was declared as the winner.

Congratulating the people of Dhupguri, Trinamool Congress’s national general secretary and party MP Abhishek Banerjee said that the people of the constituency have embraced the politics of development over hatred and bigotry.

Congratulating the party workers for this victory, Banerjee said that his party is committed to leaving no stone unturned in ensuring Dhupguri's all-round development.

