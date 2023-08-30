TMC worker shot dead in Bengal's Nadia as fallout of factional infighting

Kolkata, Aug 30 A Trinamool Congress worker was killed and two others were critically injured in a clash reportedly between two factions of the ruling party at Dhaparia area in West Bengal's Nadia district on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Safezzal Dafadar.

Gulmish Bibi, a relative of Dafadar, claimed that the family was associated with Trinamool Congress. “However, there is a rival faction in the ruling party in the area and my family members are being constantly threatened by them,” she said.

She alleged that the rival gang members suddenly attacked their residence with firearms and sharp weapons. “Safezzal was their main target. When his son and another member tried to rescue him, they were also attacked. Finally, the attackers started firing indiscriminately and in that process Safezzal was shot dead,” Gulmish Bibi said.

Since the recently-concluded panchayat polls, the rival faction was accusing the family of clandestinely backing Congress in the elections. “They used this allegation as an excuse to harass us,” she said.

An investigation has been launched in the matter.

However, Trinamool Congress MLA from Nakashipara Kallol Khan rubbished the allegations of internal infighting resulting in the tragedy.

“As far as I know, this was a fallout of a personal rivalry. There is no question of politics in the matter. The police are probing the matter. The truth will be revealed at the end of the investigation,” he said.

--IANS

