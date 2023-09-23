TMP calls 12-hr bandh on Sep 30 to press for ‘Greater Tipraland’ demand

Agartala, Sep 23 The opposition Tipra Motha Party (TMP) on Saturday declared a 12-hour shutdown in the TTAADC areas on September 30 to press for its demand for a ‘Greater Tipraland’.

TMP supremo Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barman said that the party will continue to fight for its core demand of 'Greater Tipraland' for the tribals, who according to him are deprived of basic facilities in education, health and other areas.

He said that the dawn-to-dusk strike in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) areas has been called to convey a clear message to the Central government that the patience of the indigenous people is exhausting, and they are in urgent need to resolve their constitutional demands and concerns.

Deb Barman appealed to all individuals who believe that justice has not been served to the indigenous people to lend their support to the strike.

“We are seeking justice for the survival and existence of our indigenous community, and it is not directed against any particular community,” he said.

While acknowledging the positive talks with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other Central government officials recently, the TMP chief stressed the importance of maintaining pressure on the government until a satisfactory solution is reached.

Throwing a challenge to all the national parties -- the BJP, the CPI-M, the Congress and the Trinamool Congress -- the TMP, the first tribal-based party in Tripura since 1952, emerged as the principal opposition in the state in the February Assembly polls. It is now the main stakeholder of the vote share of tribals, who always played a vital role in the electoral politics of Tripura.

The TMP has 13 MLAs in the 60-member state Assembly.

The TMP, after capturing the politically important TTAADC in April 2021, has been demanding elevation of the areas of the autonomous body by granting a 'Greater Tipraland State' or a separate state status under Articles 2 and 3 of the Constitution.

TMP's demand has caused a fear-psychosis among the non-tribals, who are a majority outside the TTAADC areas and a minority in the autonomous body areas, which cover over 68 per cent geographical area of the state.

--IANS

