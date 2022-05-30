TN 10th Social Science Public exam answer key 2022 to release soon
The Directorate of Government Exams, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) has conducted the TN class 10 Social Science public exam today. The exam was conducted from 10 am to 1:00 pm. The authorities are soon going to release the admit card on the official website soon.
Here how to download TN 10th Social Science public exam answer key 2022
- Visit the official website of DGE, Tamil Nadu- dge.tn.gov.in
- Click on 'Answer key' link on the homepage.
- Class 10th public exam answer key 2022 state board will be displayed on your screen.
- Download the TN Social Science answer key 2022.
- Take print out of it for future reference.