TN: 20-year-old rapes woman at knifepoint, arrested

Chennai, May 24 A 20-year-old youth raped a 43-year-old woman at knifepoint after stalking her for three days from her workplace to her residence.

The youth, according to police found that the woman was staying alone and he raped her at knifepoint. The arrested is S. Vishal of Palaniamman Koil street.

According to the police, the youth saw the woman at MRTS railway station at Triplicane when she was returning home after work and found that she was taking a train to Velachery. He followed her for three days and found out where she was living.

Police said that the man found that the woman was living alone in the first floor of a rented house and on Saturday, he found that the ground floor apartment was locked.

He knocked at the door of the woman and told her that he was looking for a home for rent in the locality and asked her for water.

Once the woman went inside to bring water, he entered the home and locked it from the inside and threatened the woman with a knife, and raped her.

Police said that he had shot the nude photos of the woman and threatened her that he would upload her nude photos if she informed the police.

He also sent a missed call to his number from the woman's number and saved her number. He called her later and threatened her that he would upload her photos.

The woman after initial hesitancy filed a complaint at the Adayar All Woman police who traced the youth using his phone number and arrested him on Monday.

The woman after initial hesitancy filed a complaint with the police who promptly searched the culprit using his mobile phone number from which the youth had sent a message to the woman.

The youth was remanded to judicial custody.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor